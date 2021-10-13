Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

"Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," MEA Spokesperson said.

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit
Vice Presidednt of India Venkaiah Naidu | Twitter

Trending

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T18:03:37+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 6:03 pm

India on Wednesday strongly rejected China's objection to a recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, asserting that the state is an "integral and inalienable" part of India.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India "does not stand to reason and understanding" of Indian people.
"We have noted the comments made today by the Chinese official spokesperson. We reject such comments. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India," Bagchi said.

He was responding to a question on comments by a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry objecting to Naidu's visit to Arunachal Pradesh over the weekend.

"Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," Bagchi said.

China has been objecting to visits of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh, saying it is a part of South Tibet.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The fresh war of words between the two sides came three days after the 13th round of military talks on the 17-month eastern Ladakh standoff ended in a stalemate.

"Further, as we have mentioned earlier, the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas has been caused by unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter the status quo in violation of the bilateral agreements," Bagchi said.

The government often refers to eastern Ladakh as Western Sector.

"Therefore, we expect the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols rather than trying to link unrelated issues," Bagchi said.

A day after the 13th round of military talks, Indian Army said the "constructive suggestions" made by it were neither agreeable to the Chinese side nor it could provide any "forward-looking" proposals.

On its part, the Chinese PLA's Western Theatre Command said India insisted on "unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations."

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Becomes First Fully Vaccinated District In India

Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur Becomes First Fully Vaccinated District In India

Rajasthan Bypolls: BJP And Congress Making Efforts To Keep Factionalism At Bay

Durga Puja 2021: When Pandals Depict Political Themes

Covid-19 May Wipe Out Andaman Tribes If Utmost Precaution Not Taken, Scientists Warn

Aravind Kumar, New Chief Justice Of Gujarat HC Takes Oath

Mukta Scheme: Maha Govt. To Release Women Prisoners Who Haven't Been Able To Pay Bail Amounts

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Downplays Coal Crisis

Nostalgia: From Lord Clive To Swadeshi Thakur, How Bengal’s Durga Puja Transformed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from India

PM Launches Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Infrastructure

PM Launches Rs. 100 Lakh Crore Gati Shakti National Master Plan For Infrastructure

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Kerala Man Who Killed His Wife Using Snake Gets Life Imprisonment

Kerala Man Who Killed His Wife Using Snake Gets Life Imprisonment

Laser Show Of Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa' Durga Puja Pandal Suspended Due To Covid-19 Fears

Laser Show Of Kolkata’s ‘Burj Khalifa' Durga Puja Pandal Suspended Due To Covid-19 Fears

Read More from Outlook

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

Outlook Web Desk / "Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement