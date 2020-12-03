December 03, 2020
Corona
MDH Owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati Dies At 97

ulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning

03 December 2020
PTI
Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 97. According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks and suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

He breathed list last at 5:30 am today.

Fondly called 'dadaji' and 'Mahashayji', Dharampal Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. A school dropout, Dharampal Gulati joined his father's spice business in the early days.

After partition in 1947, he moved to India and stayed at a refugee camp in Amritsar. He then moved to Delhi and opened a store in Delhi's Karol Bagh and officially established the company in 1959.

Back in 2019, the government honoured him with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country.

According to MDH Masala, Dharampal Gulati donated nearly 90 per cent of his salary to charity.

