﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mayawati, Akhilesh Call PM Narendra Modi ‘Chowkidar Of Capitalists’

Mayawati, Akhilesh Call PM Narendra Modi ‘Chowkidar Of Capitalists’

The SP-BSP leaders term PM Narendra Modi as 'chowkidar (watchman) of the capitalists' and assert the two alliance partners will 'shake the foundations' of the ruling BJP

Outlook Web Bureau 07 May 2019
Mayawati, Akhilesh Call PM Narendra Modi ‘Chowkidar Of Capitalists’
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (left) and BSP supremo Mayawati (file photo).
Mayawati, Akhilesh Call PM Narendra Modi ‘Chowkidar Of Capitalists’
outlookindia.com
2019-05-07T19:38:07+0530

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "chowkidar (watchman) of the capitalists and asserted the two alliance partners will "shake the foundations" of the ruling party.

Addressing an election rally in favour of alliance candidates of Jaunpur and Machhlishahr seats in Uttar Pradesh, the alliance termed the Congress "anti-Dalit" and alleged that the grand old party wants people to stay poor.

"Both the BJP and Congress are anti-Dalit... the Congress, which is claiming to provide Rs 6,000 (under its proposed 'Nyay' scheme) only wants people to remain poor and helpless," BSP chief Mayawati told the gathering.

Terming Modi the "chowkidar (watchman) of capitalists", she alleged that he helped the rich become richer.

"BJP is going out of power in these elections... it has failed to fulfil the promises made in 2014 to the poor and middle class... despite all this, how can the prime minister seek votes again," Mayawati said and termed GST and demonetisation the cause of corruption.

"Terror attacks are taking place and the government is busy taking mileage out of the Army's valour," she claimed.

She alleged that farmers in Uttar Pradesh are facing immense hardship because of stray cattle and blamed the Yogi Adityanath government for it.

In his address, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BJP is standing on a foundation of lies and our alliance will shake its very roots... perhaps the BJP is not aware of the alliance storm."


"This time, people will snatch the chair of the chaiwala-turned-chowkidar," he said, and asked, "How can the prime minister, who got scared of a jawan in Varanasi, face terrorism and naxalism."

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mayawati Akhilesh Yadav Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Of Delhi Or Leader Of Dharnas: Yogi Adityanath In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters