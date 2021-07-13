Matter Of Concern To See Big Crowds Sans Masks At Hill Stations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the northeast as he held a discussion with Chief Ministers of the eight states via video conferencing.

During his virtual meet with the CMs, the prime minister raised concerns about the “worrisome” Covid situation in some northeast districts. “There’s a need to stay alert and act fast to check further spread of virus,” Modi said.

Modi also raised concerns about tourists thronging hill stations and market areas. “It’s a matter of concern to see big crowds without masks, not following social distancing norms at hill stations,” the PM said.

Modi also observed that further impetus is needed on vaccination in areas with higher risk of Covid-19 spread.

The virtual meeting was attended by chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, as also by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, among others.

Modi urged people not to compromise on COVID protocols to prevent a third wave of coronavirus. "It is true that tourism and business have been greatly affected due to Corona. But today I will say with great emphasis that it is not right to have huge crowds in hill stations, markets without masks," Modi said. "We all need to work together to stop the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Emphasizing the need to keep an eye on every variant of the coronavirus, he said experts are constantly studying how troubling the virus could be after mutations, but in such a dynamic situation, prevention and treatment are very important.

"We have to move forward by improving the infrastructure related to testing and treatment. For this, recently the cabinet has also approved a new package of Rs 23,000 crore. Every state in the Northeast can take help from this package to strengthen its health infrastructure," Modi said.

The PM also said stricter steps were needed at the micro-level to check the virus spread and called for greater emphasis on micro-containment zones.

While most parts of the country have seen a steady decline in the Covid-19 numbers, the northeast region has been a cause of concern with the number of cases either rising or not falling in line with the nationwide trend, experts have noted.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine