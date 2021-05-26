Master In Spycraft: Meet Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, The New CBI Chief

CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was on appointed as the new CBI director.



It was a three-member selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had shortlisted Jaiswal's name for the top post. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are the two members of the panel.



A 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre, Jaiswal has been known as low-profile officer but he has donned many hats during his career spanning 35 years. Some media outlets have called him a ‘low-profile’ officer and a ‘spymaster’.



He has served as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and as the Director General of Maharashtra Police. He is also known for his investigations into Malegaon bomb blast case and the Telgi scam. He has also served as the additional secretary in the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W). He served in the Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) for nine years. He was the additional secretary of RA&W for three years.



According to reports, he was born in Dhanbad in 1962 and is an alumnus of the CMRI branch of the De Nobili School in Jharkhand. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration.



He was appointed the Commissioner of Mumbai Police in 2018. Before that he was a part of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad. He had headed the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force. He was chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed Telgi scam (Rs 20,000 crore fake stamp paper scam). He had headed the Maharashtra State Intelligence Bureau at the time of the Mumbai terror attack of 2008.



He was later appointed as the director-general of Maharashtra police when Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister. It was under Jaiswal’s supervision that the Elgar Parishad and Bhima Koregaon violence cases were investigated. He sought central deputation and was appointed as the chief of the CISF.

Jaiswal was made the CISF Director General on this year.

