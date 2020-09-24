September 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Massive Fire At ONGC In Hazira Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire At ONGC In Hazira Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant secured, an ONGC official said.

PTI 24 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Massive Fire At ONGC In Hazira Extinguished, No Casualties Reported
Fire at ONGC plant in Hazira, Gujarat.
Screengrab of ANI video.
Massive Fire At ONGC In Hazira Extinguished, No Casualties Reported
outlookindia.com
2020-09-24T10:57:10+05:30

A major fire broke out in the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's gas processing plant at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district in the early hours of Thursday which has beenbrought under control, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

"The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal of the plant following three massive blasts at 3.05 am. No other industry in the area was affected," Surat Collector Dhaval Patel said.

Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said.

The compressed gas was depressurised to control the fire, the collector said.

The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant secured, he said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed, he added.

The ONGC in a tweet said, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person."

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BJP Is Trying To Make India A Presidential Democracy: Suspended MP Rajeev Satav

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Gujarat ONGC Fire National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos