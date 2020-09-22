Massive Backlog In Recruitment Of SCs, STs In Delhi Municipal Council: Report

A parliamentary panel has pointed out that a massive backlog exists in the direct promotion and recruitment of SCs and STs to various posts at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The report claimed that the “representation of SC/ST employees, who attended training, seminars, symposia, conferences in foreign countries during the last five years, is not adequate. The committee noted that a massive backlog or shortfall exists in the direct recruitment and promotion of SCs and STs in group A, B, C and D categories of posts."

The panel recommended that the NDMC in conjunction with the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) should devise an effective plan and make sincere efforts to overcome such shortfall, and the backlog should be cleared on priority basis.

"The panel is of the firm opinion that imparting training to SCs and STs not only enables them to acquire skills and aptitude but also helps to widen their horizon and provide a momentum to their careers. Therefore, it is essential that SC/ST employees are regularly nominated for training abroad so that they can excel in their jobs," the report, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said.

