December 20, 2020
Corona
Masks Mandatory In Maharashtra For Next Six Months: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that coronavirus is under control in the state, although not completely.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 December 2020
File photo of Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray
2020-12-20T13:56:14+05:30

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that wearing masks will be mandatory for the next six months to curb the Covid spread in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray says he is not in favour of night curfew or another lockdown in Maharashtra as the coronavirus is under control in the state although not completely.

Since Covid can spread easily, it is essential to maintain social distancing and wearing masks at all costs.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,00,31,223 with 26,624 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,45,477 with 341 new fatalities. Maharashtra has seen the maximum casualties with 74 cases.

 

 

(With PTI inputs)

