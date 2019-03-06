Manmohan Singh, Rahul, Sonia Gandhi Meet G-20 Envoys In Delhi

﻿
The meeting was earlier slated for February 15 but was called off following the Pulwama attack.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi met with G-20 envoys in Delhi on Wednesday
The Congress leadership led by party President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met envoys of G-20 nations as also those of neighbouring countries and discussed India's concerns on cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The interaction over lunch at a hotel in the national capital was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Anand Sharma.

The Congress leaders outlined the party's foreign policy stance during the meeting.

Thirty envoys including those from the USA, China, Russia, Bhutan and Nepal interacted with the Congress leadership on a host of issues top of which was terrorism including the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, in which 40 security personnel were killed. Pakistan-based JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Had an interesting lunch with friends," said Dean of Diplomatic Corps Hans Dannenberg Castellanos after the meeting.

Calling the interaction meaningful. Congress leader Sharma said: "Issues of mutual concern were discussed. We are united in the fight against terrorism."

The meeting was earlier slated for February 15 but was called off following the Pulwama attack.

Pakistan envoy was not part of the meeting.

G-20 or Group of Twenty is an international forum for the governments and governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

IANS

Outlook Web Bureau Manmohan Singh Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi Delhi Congress Diplomacy & Foreign Policy G-20 National

