﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Man Lynched By Mob In West Bengal Over Suspicion Of Being A Child-Lifter

Man Lynched By Mob In West Bengal Over Suspicion Of Being A Child-Lifter

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was declared brought dead at the Birpara hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Man Lynched By Mob In West Bengal Over Suspicion Of Being A Child-Lifter
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Man Lynched By Mob In West Bengal Over Suspicion Of Being A Child-Lifter
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T12:07:55+0530

A person was lynched in West Bengal's Alipurduar district by a mob on the suspicion of being a child-lifter, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Tasati tea garden on Sunday evening, when locals saw a person moving suspiciously in the area, an officer of Falakata police station said.

"Over 250 people had beaten up the man with fists and also kicked him. He was seriously injured when we recovered him from the mob," the officer said.

The man, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was declared brought dead at the Birpara hospital, hospital sources said.

"Seventeen people have been arrested in connection with the incident and they will be produced at the court on Monday. Further investigation is on," district Superintendent of Police Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

The incident comes a week after two people were beaten up on suspicion of being child-lifters in separate incidents in the district last Sunday.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau West Bengal Lynching National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Police Says UP Government Ready For CBI Probe In Unnao Woman's Accident
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters