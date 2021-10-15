Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T17:20:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 5:20 pm

In a brutal incident, a man was found lynched with his hand chopped off while his  body was tied to a metal barricade at a farmers' protest venue at Kundli near the Delhi-Haryana border.

A group of Nihangs are being considered as the perpetrators behind this gruesome act.

The viral video clip that emerged on social media platforms showed presence of some Nihangs  around the deceased as he lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.

The Nihangs are heard in the clip saying the man has been punished for desecrating a holy book of the Sikhs.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the protests at Delhi's borders against three agriculture laws of the Centre, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the deceased allegedly attempted to desecrate the Sarbloh Granth, a holy book of the Sikhs.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Senior farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar told PTI that the group of Nihangs, which allegedly killed the man, was not part of the SKM's protests and strict action should be taken against the culprits. He claimed that the victim was staying with the same group of Nihangs for some time.

The deceased, Lakhbir Singh, was a labourer from Cheema Khurd village in Punjab's Tarn Taran and was aged around 35 years, police said, adding that the body was found tied to an overturned police barricade near a stage put up by the farmers protesting at the site for over 10 months.

The farmers' protest site is located close to the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu.

"The Kundli police station received information at 5 am that a body was found near the farmers' protest site," a Sonipat police official said.

He said the deceased was found wearing only a pair of shorts.

"We have registered a case and further investigations are on to find out the culprits," Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Sandeep Khirwar told PTI over the phone.

The Sonipat police said they tried to question some people near the protest site regarding the incident.

Initially, some people resisted the entry of the police force in the area and were not cooperating, they added.

The video clip shows the Nihangs asking the man where had he come from.

The deceased is heard saying something in Punjabi and pleading before the Nihangs. His body bears wounds.

The clip shows the Nihangs repeatedly asking him who had sent him for committing sacrilege.

One of them says the man is a "Punjabi" and not an outsider, and it should not be made into a Hindu-Sikh issue. Another raises a religious chant.

The Nihangs are a Sikh order, distinguished by their blue robes and often seen carrying spears.

A case of murder has been registered at the Kundli police station in Sonipat against unidentified persons, police said.

Asked about the video clip circulating on social media platforms, a Sonipat police official said the matter is being investigated.

The body has been sent to the Sonipat civil hospital for post-mortem.

A Haryana police spokesperson said in Chandigarh that the man died soon after the Sonipat police team reached the spot.

"Some people were standing there. When the police tried to take the body away, they protested. After some efforts, the body was brought to the civil hospital," the spokesperson said.

In a statement, the SKM said it wants to make it clear that "both the parties to the incident, the Nihang group and the deceased person, have no relation with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha".

The peaceful and democratic movement of the farmers is opposed to violence in any form, it added.

The SKM said it is against the desecration of any religious text or symbol, but that does not give anyone the right to take the law into their own hands.

"A Nihang group at the scene has claimed responsibility, saying the incident took place because of the deceased's attempt to commit sacrilege with regard to the Sarbloh Granth," the farmers' body said.

It demanded that the culprits be punished in accordance with law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege.

"As always, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and the administration in any lawful action," it added.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over 10 months, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chandigarh Singhu Border Man Lynched Farmers protest National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Delhi Police Registers Case After AIIMS Medico Alleges Rape By Colleague

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

An Empire Worth $2.92 Billion Makes Punjab’s Mittal 71st Wealthiest Indian

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Concerned Over ‘Severe Demographic Imbalances’ In India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Concerned Over ‘Severe Demographic Imbalances’ In India

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies

‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

Covid-19: Odisha's Khordha District Troubling State Govt For Long, More So In Current Festive Season

Covid-19: Odisha's Khordha District Troubling State Govt For Long, More So In Current Festive Season

Read More from Outlook

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Outlook Web Desk / In a viral video clip on social media, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Associated Press / The attack on the Imam Barga mosque came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement