Father Kills Himself After Man Kills Four-Year-Old Daughter During Rape

In a village in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), a 30-year-old man slit the throat of a 4-year-old girl after she resisted his efforts to rape her, said the police.

The accused then stuffed the girl's body in a sack and threw it into a narrow shaft attached to the toilet of his flat, added the police.

A day after the incident, the victim's father consumed a disinfectant and killed himself as he could not bear the trauma, the police said. The 30-year-old accused has been arrested by the police.

"The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after the accused Santosh Rajat lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village," DNH superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami said.

He said Rajat took the girl to his apartment and tried to rape her, but when she started crying, he slit her throat with a sharp weapon, stuffed her body in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat by breaking the window.

After family members of the victim lodged a missing person's complaint with Naroli police station, the police launched a search and scanned around 40 flats in the residential building where the girl lived, he said.

"During the search operation, the police found bloodstains in the bathroom of Rajat's apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet," Swami said.

During interrogation, Rajat "confessed" to luring the girl to his flat and trying to sexually assault her, the SP said.

Unable to bear the loss, the girl's father consumed a disinfectant after seeing his daughter's body, the SP said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he died on Saturday morning.

The accused, who hails from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was living in Dadra and Nagar Haveli for the last four years, working in different factories, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

With PTI Inputs

