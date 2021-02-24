Man In UP Learns Fingerprint Cloning, Hacks 500 Bank Accounts Using Glue Gun

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh who learned fingerprint cloning and allegedly hacked 500 bank accounts. The police identified the man as Gaurav.

According to the police, Gaurav learned fingerprint cloning using glue-gun and adhesive through the internet and colluded with bank mitras. He then withdrew money from the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various government schemes.

After repeated complaints from many beneficiaries, the police launched a probe. The crime branch found that the money was credited into the beneficiaries' accounts, but it was later withdrawn through Jan Suvidha Kendras being run by bank mitras, according to a report by TOI.

Further investigation led the police to all the bank mitras involved in the racket that was being run from Jalalabad area of the district.

The police said it used to cost Guarav less than Rs 5 per cloning. Gaurav used to clone the fingerprints using a glue-gun and adhesive.

The accused involved in the racket have been arrested by the police and have been charged under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 ( using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

