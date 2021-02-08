Man Held For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In UP

A 24-year-old man has been held for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district.

According to police, the girl's father had lodged a complaint against the man, following which he was arrested on Sunday.

Two months ago, the accused had called the minor to his house on the pretext of watching television, and raped her after threatening to kill her, Karvi Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Tripathi said.

"The girl was sent for medical examination and was found two months pregnant," Tripathi said.

With PTI inputs

