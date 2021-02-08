February 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Man Held For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In UP

Man Held For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In UP

Two months ago, the accused had called the minor to his house on the pretext of watching television, and raped her after threatening to kill her

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Man Held For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In UP
Representational Image
Man Held For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In UP
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T14:56:48+05:30

A 24-year-old man has been held for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district.

According to police, the girl's father had lodged a complaint against the man, following which he was arrested on Sunday.

Two months ago, the accused had called the minor to his house on the pretext of watching television, and raped her after threatening to kill her, Karvi Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Tripathi said.

"The girl was sent for medical examination and was found two months pregnant," Tripathi said.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Drug Case: Qatar Court Sets Aside Mumbai Couple's Conviction

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow Rape National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos