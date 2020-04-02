Man Assaulted For Allegedly 'Leaking' Info On Tablighi Meet Attendees

April 02, 2020
Poshan
The aged man had informed the village 'gramsevak' about seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet and also insisted that they be tested for coronavirus, police said.

PTI 02 April 2020
A man was assaulted by a group in Maharashtra's Solapur district for allegedly informing a village official about those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, police said on
Thursday.

The aged man had informed the village 'gramsevak' about seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet and also insisted that they be tested for coronavirus, police said.

Apparently angered by this disclosure of information, the group on Tuesday assaulted the man, police said.

An offence has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said.

