Man Asks Teen To Install App On His Father's Phone, Vanishes With 9 Lakhs

In a case of online fraud, an unidentified caller allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs nine lakh from a bank account of a man residing near Nagpur, after asking the latter's minor son to download an application on his father's phone, police said.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening, police said.

"The victim, Ashok Manwate, a resident of Koradi, has lodged a complaint in this connection," a police official said.

"The victim's 15-year-old son was using his father's phone when he received a call from an unknown number on Wednesday. The caller introduced himself as a customer care executive of a digital payments company," he said, adding that the mobile phone was linked to Manwate's bank account.

The caller told the boy that he would increase the credit limit of his father's digital payment account and asked him to download an application of remote desktop software on the phone, he said.

"As soon as the boy downloaded the app, the caller gained access of the phone remotely and siphoned off Rs 8.95 lakh from Manwate's bank account," the official said.

An offence under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and the Information Technology Act has been registered.

