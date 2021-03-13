Man Arrested For Selling False Covid-19 Negative Reports For Rs 1,500

An FIR has been registered against a laboratory agent in Gujarat's Rajkot city for allegedly selling fake Covid-19 negative reports to people, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused Parag Joshi procured Covid-19 negative certificates for people who needed them for Rs 1,500 each.

A case was registered against Joshi and other unidentified accused at Gandhigram police station under the relevant provisions of IPC, Disaster Management Act, and Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act after a complaint was lodged by deputy medical officer Dr. Parag Chunara.

Joshi ran a home sample collection centre and sold Covid-19 negative reports to people without collecting their swab samples, he said.

"We have learnt that the sample of a different person was sent to a laboratory with the documents of the person in whose name the report was to be issued," the official said.

The laboratory would then issue a report in the name of the person whose documents it received, he said.

The accused also did not have a licence to run the sample collection centre, and was hence also booked under the Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

