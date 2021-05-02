Mamata Beats Suvendu Adhikari In Nandigram By 1200 Votes

According to ANI, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee won the Nandigram seat by 1200 Votes. Mamata Banerjee was contesting against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

With 48.5% votes share, the TMC looks set to be heading for a massive mandate. At 1.26 PM, the party was leading in 202 while the BJP was leading only in 77.

West Bengal has a 294-member Assembly but elections could not be held for Shamsherganj and Jangipur seats due to the death of candidates.

West Bengal has recorded 78.32per cent voter turnout in the final and eighth phase of Assembly elections, held in 35 constituencies, chief electoral officer Aariz Aftab said on . Kolkata reported the lowest turnout at 59.46 per cent, he added.

Whether Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo can return to power to rule the state for the third consecutive time, or whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can script a historic victory has remained a question for the answer of which the politically conscious people of the country are keenly waiting.

(More details awaited.)

