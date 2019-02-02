TMC Is Known For Extorting 'Triple T' -- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax: PM Modi In Bengal

Begining his poll campaign in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of treading the path of the previous Communist government to trample democracy and said she should know it did not work then and it will not work now.

"I used to think that Didi who has herself suffered a lot during Left regime will not walk on the same path, but I was surprised that she adopted the same tactics. You can take this from me in writing 'Inka jaana tae hai," PM Modi said.

"Trinamool Congress is known for extorting 'triple T' -- Trinamool Tolabaji Tax (Trinamool Extortion Tax). It cannot continue always," he added.

Addressing a BJP rally in the industrial town of Durgapur, he said the Centre has approved infrastructure projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in the past four and a half years for the state but the TMC government did not take interest in implementing them as it wanted a share for the "syndicate".

"TMC doesn't take interest in initiating development projects where there is no share for the syndicate...where there is no 'malai' (cream)," he said.

"Mujhe jo paani pi-pi kar kosa jata hai,uski wajeh hai ki mein kaale dhan aur bhrashtachar ke khilaaf karyawaahi kar raha hu,ye log itna baukhlaa gaye hain ki jaanch agenciyon ko Bengal aney se mana kar rahe hain. Didi agar kuch galat kiya nahi hai toh darne ki zarurat kya hai," he added.

Talking about the Interim Budget presented on Friday, the PM said, "What is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' is evident in this( interim budget 2019), it has something for every section of society."

Modi accused the TMC of "killing" the dreams and aspirations of the middle class in Bengal.

Praising the bravery of BJP workers amid violent confrontation with the TMC cadre, he said their sacrifice will not go waste as days of the TMC government are numbered.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Bengal's Thakurnagar, the PM had slammed Banerjee saying she has ignored the common people of the state.

"It is unfortunate that the villages of the state have been ignored even after so many decades of independence," PM Modi said.

Launching a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee, Modi accused her of orchestrating violence against BJP workers, claiming she had become jittery due to people's love for his party.

"Now I can understand why Didi (Banerjee) and her party are indulging in violence...killing innocent people. She has become jittery because of your love for us," Modi said.

The PM also appealed to the TMC government to extend support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which will be presented during the Budget Session of Parliament.

"Due to communalism, people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh had to flee from their countries. People from various religions including Hindu, Jains, Parsi found no other place but India. It is for these people that we have got the citizenship bill. I appeal to TMC to support this bill and let it pass in the Parliament."

Lauding the budget which was presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, he assured people that the same is for the benefit of common man, small farmers, labourers, and people of the working class.

"There will be no syndicate tax, no obstacles. The people will directly receive the Rs. 6,000 meant for them under the new budget. The farmers can use this money to meet the expenditures needed for agriculture. This is just the beginning, the main budget after Lok Sabha election will have much more for the youth, farmers, and other sections of the society," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)