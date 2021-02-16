February 16, 2021
Mamata Tells Health Dept To Ensure Maximum Vaccination Coverage Of Medical Staff In WB

The chief minister thanked everyone in the government of West Bengal who have led the fight against Covid-19 from the front.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she has personally requested the Health and Family Welfare Department to ensure maximum vaccination coverage for all frontline staff of the state government.

The chief minister, who herself holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, thanked everyone at the government of West Bengal who have led the fight against Covid-19 from the front, including medics, paramedics, police, government staff, and teachers, in a tweet message.

"I would like to thank everyone at GoWB who've led the fight against #COVID from the front medics, paramedics, police, govt staff, teachers & other parasatals. I care for all my colleagues at GoWB & have personally requested @wbdhfw to ensure max vaccination coverage for them," she tweeted.

 

With inputs from PTI

