December 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Mamata Talks To Protesting Farmers In Delhi, Pledges TMC's Support

Mamata Talks To Protesting Farmers In Delhi, Pledges TMC's Support

The Bengal ruling party had recently sent a five-member delegation to interact with protesting farmers who finished a day-long hunger strike on Monday

PTI 23 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Mamata Talks To Protesting Farmers In Delhi, Pledges TMC's Support
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
PTI
Mamata Talks To Protesting Farmers In Delhi, Pledges TMC's Support
outlookindia.com
2020-12-23T15:48:20+05:30
Also read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday spoke to the farmers camping at the national capital's Singhu border protesting the Central farm laws and assured them of her support in their stir, the Trinamool Congress said.

This was the second time in a month that the TMC supremo had a telephonic interaction with the agitating farmers.

Five Trinamool MPs met the farmers at the Singhu Border on Wednesday to show solidarity with them on Kisan Diwas.

"On Mamata Banerjee's direction, a five-member delegation comprising Derek O'Brien, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Pratima Mondal and Md Nadimul Haque on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, is meeting and interacting with farmers from who are on a relay hunger strike on the highway at the Singhu Border to show solidarity.

"Farmers in small groups had a telephonic interaction with Mamata Banerjee who assured them of her full solidarity with their movement. Some farmers also requested her to visit the dharna site," the TMC said.

The party also supported the farmers' demand of annulling the contentious farm laws.

During the telephonic conversation, Banerjee said it was unfortunate that the farmers, who feed the entire country, were being forced to go hungry.

"The Trinamool will stand by the farmers in solidarity in their movement to repeal the anti-farmer bills," she assured the farmers.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ED Arrests Three In Rs 6,300 Cr Chit Fund Fraud Case, Recovers Rs 22 Lakhs In Cash

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mamata Banerjee New Delhi Trinamool Congress (TMC) Agriculture: Farmers Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos