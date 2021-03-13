Mamata Injury: Bengal Government Submits Report To EC, No Mention Of ‘Four-Five’ Attackers

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that “four-five persons” had “pushed” her while she was campaigning in Nandigram earlier this week, the TMC’s report to the Election Commission does not mention any such thing, an official of the state CEO's office said on Friday.

However, the report mentioned the presence of a huge crowd at the spot where the incident took place, he added.

The TMC supremo was injured while campaigning on Wednesday and suffered severe injuries in her left ankle and foot and right shoulder, forearm and neck. She was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor and was kept under observation for 48 hours. She was discharged from the facility on Friday.

The report, that the Bengal government submitted to the EC, also mentioned that there was no clear footage available of the spot where the incident took place from anywhere in the vicinity, an official said.

"The only CCTV in the area which was in a shop was not working. Even the versions of the locals, considered to be eyewitnesses of the incident, was mixed. So reaching a conclusion is not possible," a senior official of the district administration told PTI.

The EC had also sought a report from the state chief secretary and from the two observers appointed for the state for the coming Assembly poll regarding the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

