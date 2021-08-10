Mamata Holds Centre Responsible For West Bengal Floods

Hitting out at the Centre over floods in Paschim Medinipur district, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the situation has occurred due to the former’s indecision on Ghatal Master Plan Project.

The firebrand politician Bannerjee said she would depute a team to New Delhi to pursue the project with the Centre, after touring the flood hit areas in the district.

"This is a man-made flood. The Centre is not paying heed to our requests for the Ghatal Master Plan. Repeated requests are falling into deaf ears," she said.

"I have conducted a survey of the area. I will prepare a report on this," she added.

As per the Ghatal Master Plan, several projects would be undertaken to desilt the rivers in the area, repair the canals and build a dam on the Shilabati river, among others.

Banerjee conducted an aerial survey of the areas while returning from Jhargram.

Her helicopter landed Moyrapukur from where she went to meet people affected by the flood.

The administrative meeting, which was scheduled to be held at an auditorium in the area, was cancelled because it was inundated in floodwater, officials said.

At least seven districts in West Bengal were flooded and at least 23 persons killed amid incessant rains last week. (With PTI inputs)

