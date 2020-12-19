Mamata Busy Trying To Ensure Her Nephew Becomes The Next CM: Amit Shah In Bengal

Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is steeped in corruption.

“Mamata Banerjee is busy trying to ensure her nephew becomes next chief minister,” Amit Shah alleged.

The BJP leader also said that by the time the state goes to polls next year, Mamata Banerjee will be the only one left in the TMC. These comments come in the backdrop of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP on Saturday.

Adhikari along with nine MLAs belong to different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP at Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore on Saturday, ending weeks of speculations.

