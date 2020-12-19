December 19, 2020
Corona
Mamata Busy Trying To Ensure Her Nephew Becomes The Next CM: Amit Shah In Bengal

The Union Home Minister also levelled allegations of corruption at the TMC

PTI 19 December 2020
Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joins the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Addressing a rally in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is steeped in corruption.

“Mamata Banerjee is busy trying to ensure her nephew becomes next chief minister,” Amit Shah alleged.

The BJP leader also said that by the time the state goes to polls next year, Mamata Banerjee will be the only one left in the TMC. These comments come in the backdrop of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP on Saturday.

Adhikari along with nine MLAs belong to different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP at Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore on Saturday, ending weeks of speculations.

 

