Mamata Banerjee's Name Missing From Invitation To Kolkata Metro Corridor Inauguration

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name is missing from the invitation to the inauguration of Phase I of East-West Metro corridor between Salt Lake Sector-V to Salt Lake Stadium.
In the card, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal Babul Supriyo has been invited for the inauguration ceremony.
The metro line is scheduled to be flagged off at 5 pm.
Apart from these two cabinet ministers, state minister for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are expected to attend the programme.
This comes in the backdrop of Banerjee's opposition to the central government over several issues, including CAA and NRC.
The TMC supremo has taken out marches and protests against CAA and NRC and said they will not be implemented in West Bengal.
Leading Fashion Designer, Gay Rights Activist Wendell Rodricks Passes Away At Goa Home
NZ Vs IND: India’s Test Squad For New Zealand Tour Announced; Prithvi Shaw Makes Test Comeback
ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Ugly Scenes After Bangladesh Beat India, Winning Captain Apologies For Unwanted Aggression - VIDEOS
Police Detain Man For Questioning After Shots Fired At AAP MLA's Convoy
'Lage Raho Kejriwal,' Says Delhi Voter; BJP Remains In Single Digit, Congress Draws Blank
Country To Run By 'Jan Ki Baat', Not 'Mann Ki Baat': Uddhav Thackeray
ISL: FC Goa Host Mumbai City In High Stakes Match
'Blessed By Hanuman': BJP Leader On Why Kejriwal Won Delhi Polls