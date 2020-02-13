February 13, 2020
Mamata Banerjee's Name Missing From Invitation To Kolkata Metro Corridor Inauguration

In the card, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal Babul Supriyo has been invited for the inauguration ceremony.

13 February 2020
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses TMC Chhatra Parshad (TMC students wing) students during their protest dharma against CAA, NPR and NRC in Kolkata.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name is missing from the invitation to the inauguration of Phase I of East-West Metro corridor between Salt Lake Sector-V to Salt Lake Stadium.

In the card, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal Babul Supriyo has been invited for the inauguration ceremony.

The metro line is scheduled to be flagged off at 5 pm.

Apart from these two cabinet ministers, state minister for Fire and Emergency Services Sujit Bose and Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are expected to attend the programme.

This comes in the backdrop of Banerjee's opposition to the central government over several issues, including CAA and NRC.

The TMC supremo has taken out marches and protests against CAA and NRC and said they will not be implemented in West Bengal.

 

 

