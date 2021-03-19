Mamata Banerjee’s Assets Down From Rs 30.45 Lakh In 2016 To Rs 16.72 Lakh In 2021, Polls Paper Show

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s net worth assets have gone down in the last 5 years.

On Thursday, in her self-sworn affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, Mamata declared that her net worth is Rs 16.72 lakh which is 48 per cent less compared to her 2016 assets. Her total movable assets were worth Rs 30.45 lakh before the assembly election in 2016.

Banerjee, who is contesting the Nandigram assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district, doesn’t own any vehicle or property. Her income for the year 2019-20 was Rs 10,34,370.

Details of affidavit:

According to the poll papers, the cash in hand with the chief minister is Rs 69,255 while she has a total bank balance of Rs 13.53 lakh which includes Rs 1.51 lakh in her election expenditure account. The TMC supremo also has a deposit with the National Saving Certificate (NSC) of Rs 18,490.

The affidavit showed that her tax deducted at source (TDS) receivable is Rs 1.85 lakh in the financial year 2019 20. Banerjee owns nine grams of jewellery worth Rs 43,837.

Meanwhile, an ADR report of sitting MLAs in West Bengal has revealed that out of 282 MLAs, 97 are crorepatis. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has 78 crorepati MLAs, followed by the Congress Party that has 13 crorepatis in its ranks. CPI (M) and BJP also two crorepati MLAs each.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine