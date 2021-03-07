Mamata Banerjee Organises 'Padayatra' In Siliguri In Protest Against LPG Price Hike

March 07, 2021
The protest march began from Darjeeling More and was joined by thousands of supporters holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders

Outlook Web Bureau 07 March 2021
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protested against the steady increase in LPG cylinders prices by organising a 'padayatra' in Siliguri.

Banerjee's protest march began from Darjeeling More around 2 pm in the day and was accompanied by thousands of supporters. 

Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of the common man, the CM had said on Saturday that massive demonstrations should be held to "make our voices heard".

Bhattacharya said that the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day, and scores of women on Sunday have extended their support to the rally.

With PTI Inputs 

