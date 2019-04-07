﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Mamata Banerjee Fast Losing Political Ground In West Bengal, So Angry With EC: PM Narendra Modi

Mamata Banerjee Fast Losing Political Ground In West Bengal, So Angry With EC: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2019
Mamata Banerjee Fast Losing Political Ground In West Bengal, So Angry With EC: PM Narendra Modi
Twitter @narendramodi
Mamata Banerjee Fast Losing Political Ground In West Bengal, So Angry With EC: PM Narendra Modi
outlookindia.com
2019-04-07T13:21:45+0530
Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "speed-breaker Didi" and said she has applied brakes on several central schemes, denying people of the benefits available in other parts of the country.

Addressing a rally at Rash Mela ground in West Bengal, he alleged that Banerjee has let loose goons in the state, dashing the hopes of people.

"Didi has maligned Bengal with Saradha Scam, Rose Valley scam and Narada scam. I want to promise you all that this Chowkidar (Modi) will seek answers for each and every paisa looted," he said.

Noting that a venue with limited space was allotted for today's rally, Modi said, "Didi tried her best to stop people from attending the rally in large numbers. How does she expect to win the elections with such childish antics."

"The way Mamata expressed her anger against Election Commission only shows how perplexed she is. Didi is fast losing her political ground in Bengal," the PM said.

Banerjee had expressed her displeasure when the Election Commission announced seven-phase Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Modi also charged Banerjee with protecting illegal immigrants to secure her vote bank.

"Didi has betrayed the Centre by giving protection to the intruders. This chowkidar has brought NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to drive out infiltrators. But Didi with her 'Mahamilawati' (opposition alliance) colleagues are trying to stop the government from pursuing them," he said.

Sharing his plans for the development of the country, Modi said, phone calls will soon become free in the country and the charges for Internet will be the least in the world.

"Every poor has a bank account and a debit card. Women have easy access to gas connections. What seemed impossible a few years ago has been made possible by the Modi government," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Saradha ponzi scam Citizenship (Amendment) Bill National Register of Citizens (NRC) Illegal immigrants National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Political Ad Campaigns On Facebook Cross Rs 10 Cr, BJP Supporters Continue To Lead
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters