﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Mamata Banerjee A Demon, Ready To Drink BJP Workers' Blood,' Says BJP MP Saumitra Khan

'Mamata Banerjee A Demon, Ready To Drink BJP Workers' Blood,' Says BJP MP Saumitra Khan

Khan's comment came after four BJP workers were killed in North 24 Parganas district. The BJP has alleged that TMC workers were behind the killing.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 June 2019
'Mamata Banerjee A Demon, Ready To Drink BJP Workers' Blood,' Says BJP MP Saumitra Khan
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee conducts a meeting at Trinamool Bhavan, in Kolkata.(PTI photo)
'Mamata Banerjee A Demon, Ready To Drink BJP Workers' Blood,' Says BJP MP Saumitra Khan
outlookindia.com
2019-06-09T20:02:24+0530

Amid continuing violence in West Bengal, the political discourse also continues to hit new lows with BJP MP Saumitra Khan  on Sunday referring to state chief minister Mamata Banerjee as a "demon".

"Mamata Banerjee has become a demon. She is ready to drink the blood of BJP workers. She and her party are asking people to fight on the Hindu and Muslims line," he told ANI.

Khan's comment came after four BJP workers were killed in North 24 Parganas district. The BJP has alleged that TMC workers were behind the killing.

The workers were killed on Saturday after a clash broke out between workers of the two parties in the Basirhat city of North 24 Parganas district.

"She has ordered to kill our workers. President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal. The election should be held immediately here, as law and order situation is deteriorating, "he added.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties blaming each other for the disturbance.

The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.

In the recently concluded general elections, BJP made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 national polls.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2019 Results Lok Sabha Elections National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Gandhi Finishes Wayanad Tour But Not Before Taking Aim At PM Narendra Modi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters