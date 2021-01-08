Main Accused In 50-Year-Old Woman’s Gang-Rape And Murder Case In Badaun Arrested

January 08, 2021
Corona
On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

08 January 2021
The main accused in the gang-rape and murder case of the 50-year-old Anganwadi worker has been arrested in Budaun. In a late-night crackdown, the main accused, Satyanarayan, an occultist, was held on Thursday, while the other two men who are said to be his disciples were arrested on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Kumar Prashant told PTI that on Thursday midnight that 'mahant' (priest) Satya Narayan was hiding in the house of his follower in a village under Ughaiti police station from where he was picked up.

He was immediately arrested and was being interrogated by a police team.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have accused the temple priest and his aides of raping and murdering her.

 A case was registered against the accused and two of them were arrested on Tuesday night, while the priest had been at large.

With PTI inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Rape Hathras gangrape case National

