Maharashtra: Woman Police Constable Kills Husband With Help Of Lover

In a shocking incident, a female police constable was arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar on charges of killing her husband, police said. Along with the constable, four others were held for the alleged crime, police added.

The constable has been identified as WPC Snehal Patil. According to officials, she was having an affair with her colleague Vikas Pashte. Her husband Pundalik had reportedly objected to her affair, post which Patil hatched a plan to get rid of her him, officials said.

Patil and Pashte and three others took Pundalik, a rickshaw driver, to Mastan Naka on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on February 18 and killed him, an official said.

Patil and Pashte and the three others were arrested on March 3, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

