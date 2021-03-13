March 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: Woman Police Constable Kills Husband With Help Of Lover

Maharashtra: Woman Police Constable Kills Husband With Help Of Lover

The constable, four others, who took part in the murder, have been arrested, officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: Woman Police Constable Kills Husband With Help Of Lover
Representational Image
Maharashtra: Woman Police Constable Kills Husband With Help Of Lover
outlookindia.com
2021-03-13T10:02:10+05:30

In a shocking incident, a female police constable was arrested in Maharashtra’s Palghar on charges of killing her husband, police said. Along with the constable, four others were held for the alleged crime, police added.

The constable has been identified as WPC Snehal Patil. According to officials, she was having an affair with her colleague Vikas Pashte. Her husband Pundalik had reportedly objected to her affair, post which Patil hatched a plan to get rid of her him, officials said.

Patil and Pashte and three others took Pundalik, a rickshaw driver, to Mastan Naka on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on February 18 and killed him, an official said.

Patil and Pashte and the three others were arrested on March 3, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mamata Injury: Bengal Government Submits Report To EC, No Mention Of ‘Four-Five’ Attackers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Murder National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos