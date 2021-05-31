Maharashtra: Police Book Mother For Thrashing 7-Month-Old Son After Video Of Incident Goes Viral

A woman in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was booked on Monday after a horrifying video of her thrashing her 7-month-old son went viral.

According to the police, the accused has been booked under section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and section 323 of Indian Penal Code. The Ambazari police registered a case against her for assaulting her child.

The video of the incident, which has been widely shared across different social media platforms, shows the woman beating her child during an argument with her mother-in-law.

According to Ambazari police station inspector Narendra Hiwre, the incident occurred on May 24 and the video was shot by the woman’s relative.

The case came to light after a few residents of Pandharabodi alerted the police after the video went viral.

On Sunday, Hiwre along with his team went to the woman’s house and brought the child and his parents to the police station, where police personnel fed the child, and let the parents leave after a counselling session.

The child's father used to work as a drummer, but is currently jobless due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, Hiwre said.

The child's grandmother works as a domestic help and earns Rs 2,000 per month, and a neighbour has said the child's mother and grandmother used to have frequent quarrels over their financial woes, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine