May 31, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: Police Book Mother For Thrashing 7-Month-Old Son After Video Of Incident Goes Viral

Maharashtra: Police Book Mother For Thrashing 7-Month-Old Son After Video Of Incident Goes Viral

The video of the incident, which has been widely shared across different social media platforms, shows the accused beating her child during an argument with her mother-in-law.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: Police Book Mother For Thrashing 7-Month-Old Son After Video Of Incident Goes Viral
The case came to light after a few neighbours alerted the police
Representational Image
Maharashtra: Police Book Mother For Thrashing 7-Month-Old Son After Video Of Incident Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-05-31T22:17:39+05:30

A woman in Maharashtra’s Nagpur was booked on Monday after a horrifying video of her thrashing her 7-month-old son went viral.

According to the police, the accused has been booked under section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act and section 323 of Indian Penal Code. The Ambazari police registered a case against her for assaulting her child.

The video of the incident, which has been widely shared across different social media platforms, shows the woman beating her child during an argument with her mother-in-law.

According to Ambazari police station inspector Narendra Hiwre, the incident occurred on May 24 and the video was shot by the woman’s relative.

The case came to light after a few residents of Pandharabodi alerted the police after the video went viral.

On Sunday, Hiwre along with his team went to the woman’s house and brought the child and his parents to the police station, where police personnel fed the child, and let the parents leave after a counselling session.

The child's father used to work as a drummer, but is currently jobless due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, Hiwre said.

The child's grandmother works as a domestic help and earns Rs 2,000 per month, and a neighbour has said the child's mother and grandmother used to have frequent quarrels over their financial woes, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre’s Non-Vaccination Strategy Is A Dagger In Mother India's Heart: Rahul Gandhi

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos