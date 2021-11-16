In a tragic incident, a Maharashtra nurse who helped deliver over 5,000 babies succumbed to complications that arrived during her own pregnancy. The 38-year-old nurse from Hingoli district, Jyoti Gavli gave birth to her second child on November 2. However, she died soon after at the Hingoli Civil Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia and other complications at a medical facility in neighbouring Nanded on Sunday.

"As part of her work, she was deployed in the labour room of the Hingoli Civil Hospital. She worked till the last day of her pregnancy and then left for delivery. She was going to avail maternity leave post-delivery," Dr Gopal Kadam, Resident Medical Officer of the Hingoli Civil Hospital.

Gavli served as a nurse at the civil hospital for last two years and had earlier worked at two other health centres for about three years, he said.

She underwent delivery at the civil hospital on November 2. The same day, she was referred to a government medical facility in Nanded due to complications, the official said.

Gavli later developed bilateral pneumonia and was shifted to a private hospital in Nanded as she had to be put on ventilator support, he said.

"She died on Sunday. We generally conduct 15 deliveries at our facility in a day. She must have surely helped in about 5,000 deliveries during her service period of nearly five years," the official said.

(With PTI inputs)