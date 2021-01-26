Shocking! Thane Man Tortured, Pushed Off Hill After He Refused To Break-Up With His Girlfriend

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old man was allegedly attacked and tortured by a group of men who branded him with cigarette butts after he refused to break ties with a young woman in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The crime came to the police's notice after the victim, Owais Abdul Rahim Khan, lodged a complaint against the accused. According to the complaint, Owais was kicked in his private parts, attacked with a sword and a rod, and was pushed down a hill by the accused on January 23, Mumbra Police officials said.

The victim survived the fall and managed to call his friends for help, officials added.

Police have booked 30 people on charges of kidnapping and torture under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under various other provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Officials said the father of the young woman is the main accused in the case.

Owais was reportedly warned many times by the woman's father against continuing his relationship with his daughter, but he didn't pay heed.

The victim is recuperating at a hospital, police said.

With PTI Inputs

