Live Updates: Uddhav-Led 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' Wins Trust Vote; BJP Walks Out

Two days after it came to power following a month-long political drama in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. The government is expected to have smooth sailing in the floor test, a Vidhan Bhawan official told PTI.

Sanjay Raut, the Sena MP and Saamna editor-in-chief, has claimed that Uddhav government enjoys the support of 170 MLAs.

Here are the live updates:

2:35 PM: The buzzer has been sounded. The MLAs will vote on the trust motion now.

2:30 PM: Congress' Ashok Chavan moves the trust vote for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. The NCP, too, has moved the trust vote on behalf of Uddhav, followed by the Sena.

2:25 PM: Swearing-in of Maharashtra ministers not as per Constitutional norms, says Fadnavis in Assembly.

2:10 PM: BJP's Devendra Fadnavis raises an objection to the assembly session it began without Vande Mataram, which is a violation of the rule.

1:22 PM: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the state Assembly premises ahead of the floor test of #MahaVikasAghadi government today. pic.twitter.com/kLmrPcD9NC — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

1:16 PM: Supriya Sule arrives ahead of the floor test.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule arrives at Maharashtra Assembly ahead of floor test of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government today. https://t.co/3KyMNkTqoN pic.twitter.com/rEcJdoWp8T — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

1:10 PM: All three parties -- Congress, Shiv Sena and BJP -- have issued whips to their respective MLAs to be present in the house ahead of the floor test for the Uddhav Thackeray government.