Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Maharashtra: Imposter Detained For Entering Army Camp In Nashik

Maharashtra: The imposter claimed he was a major in the 115 Field Regiment in Haryana’s Hisar, after he was intercepted at the gate of Nashik Army Camp.

Imposter posing as Army Major was detained in Maharashtra's Nashik.(Representational image)

2021-12-29T07:52:45+05:30
Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 7:52 am

A 26-year-old man who entered the Deolali Camp military station area here posing as a Major was detained on Tuesday.

An official said the man, after being intercepted at the gate following a tip off by the Army Intelligence, identified himself as Ganesh Valu Pawar and had claimed he was a major in the 115 Field Regiment in Hisar in Haryana.

"He could not produce any document or officials IDs, and a check with the unit in Hisar also confirmed he was an imposter. His car driver has said Pawar promised to land him a job as a driver in the Army," he said.

A case under IPC and Official Secrets Act is being lodged against him, the Deolali police station official said.

PTI Maharashtra Indian Army Maharashtra Indian Penal Code (IPC) Haryana National
