Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar

A fire broke out inside an ICU with 25 patients in Ahmadnagar on Saturday, leaving at least 10 Covid-19 patients dead.

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar
A fire broke out inside the ICU of Civil Hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, killing ten Covid-19 patients | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T16:09:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 4:09 pm

In a disturbing tragedy, a massive fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, killing ten Covid-19 patients. The incident took place in the Intensive Care Unit of the Civil Hospital in Ahmadnagar.


District Collector Rajendra Bhosale confirmed that 10 persons have passed away due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

According to reports, the ICU had 25 patients at the time the fire broke out.

Home minister Amit Shah and BJP minister DevendraFadnavis also tweeted about the incident. 

NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the matter will be investigated. “It will be investigated if the fire audits were conducted or not. In case it was done, then how did the fire begin and in case a fire audit was not conducted? Then who is responsible? All of this will be investigated," Malik was quoted by News18 as saying.   

 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Fire Hospital Fire National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Deputy CM's Son Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Deputy CM's Son Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Mayawati Slams Samajwadi Party For Being 'Contemptuous' Of Dalits

Charanjit Channi Demands Abolition Of Farm Laws, Vidhan Sabha To Hold Special Session, Warns Punjab CM

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

PM Modi Has Highest Approval Ratings Among Fellow World Leaders: American Research Firm

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat England But Crash Out On Run Rate

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from India

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

Delhi: AQI In 'Very Poor' Category, Minimum Temperature At 13.6 Celsius

Delhi: AQI In 'Very Poor' Category, Minimum Temperature At 13.6 Celsius

Centre Places Purchase Order For One Crore Doses Of Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

Centre Places Purchase Order For One Crore Doses Of Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

The Fool Who Increased VAT Will Have To Reduce It: KCR Attacks Centre On Fuel Prices

The Fool Who Increased VAT Will Have To Reduce It: KCR Attacks Centre On Fuel Prices

Read More from Outlook

5 Years Of Demonetisation: Did We Actually Need It To Formalise Indian Economy?

5 Years Of Demonetisation: Did We Actually Need It To Formalise Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Even after five years of demonetisation that aimed to promote the digital economy, Indians still love to deal in cash

Uphaar Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Uphaar Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court Monday sentenced Sushil and Gopal Ansal to seven years in prison for tampering with evidence following the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire case.

Jaded By Excess Of Cricket, IND Were On Inevitable Path To Doom

Jaded By Excess Of Cricket, IND Were On Inevitable Path To Doom

Arijit Ghosh / India's cricket administrators showed more drive to boost BCCI's coffers rather than take care of players' welfare during pandemic times.

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Veteran TMC leader Amit Mitra, who has been handling the state exchequer since 2011, will have to step down as he didn’t contest the election this time.

Advertisement