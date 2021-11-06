In a disturbing tragedy, a massive fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, killing ten Covid-19 patients. The incident took place in the Intensive Care Unit of the Civil Hospital in Ahmadnagar.

Maharashtra | A total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar District Hospital, said District Collector Rajendra Bhosale pic.twitter.com/zrUnAMKNMj — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2021

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021



District Collector Rajendra Bhosale confirmed that 10 persons have passed away due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

According to reports, the ICU had 25 patients at the time the fire broke out.

Home minister Amit Shah and BJP minister DevendraFadnavis also tweeted about the incident.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the matter will be investigated. “It will be investigated if the fire audits were conducted or not. In case it was done, then how did the fire begin and in case a fire audit was not conducted? Then who is responsible? All of this will be investigated," Malik was quoted by News18 as saying.