Maharashtra Allows Restaurants And Eateries To Operate Till Midnight

Maharashtra government permitted all restaurants and eateries to operate till midnight as per a government notification issued on Tuesday by the state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with the state's COVID Task Force on Monday and directed officials to prepare guidelines for extending the operational hours for restaurants and eateries.

“… all restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 AM and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 PM,” the notification read.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reiterating the state government's order added that 'Break the Chain guidelines' will have to be abided by. Other mandatory norms as social distancing, wearing of the mask at all times and other measures announced previously by the state government.

The state government had allowed the reopening of amusement parks, theatres and drama theatres from October 22. However, the recommencement of water rides in amusement parks has not been given a green light as yet.

Mumbai had reported 313 new coronavirus positive cases and four fatalities on Tuesday. This took the total infections tally to 7,51,494 as the death toll stood at 16,188. As per the data, the city is now left with 4,650 active cases.