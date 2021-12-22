Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP

Recovering after a cervical spine surgery, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been off ground work for a couple of days and is working remotely via online conferences. BJP in the state says that he should hand over charge until he is fine.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray underwent a cervical spine operation and was released earlier this month. (Representational Image) | PTI

Trending

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T13:28:41+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 1:28 pm

Maharashtra BJP president MLA Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well, claiming his absence during the winter session of the state legislature is "inappropriate".

Patil made the comments while talking to reporters outside the Vidhan Bhawan ahead of the commencement of the session on Wednesday.

However, a state minister said the CM's health is good and there is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else.

Related Stories

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Discharged From Hospital After Spine Operation

Thackeray, 61, is recuperating from a cervical spine surgery for which he was hospitalised for about three weeks. On Tuesday, Thackeray participated via video conferencing a cabinet meeting and a tea party for legislators on the eve of the session.

The CM had recently visited the Vidhan Bhavan, which was his first public appearance after the surgery.
After his discharge, Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, has been working from his official residence Varsha and attending cabinet meetings virtually.
"If the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unable to attend the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature then he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is inappropriate that the chief minister remains absent from the legislature proceedings. We will not accept the complete absence of the chief minister from the session,” Patil said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Considering his health condition, the CM should hand over his charge to someone else from the Shiv Sena or his family, the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at the ruling allies, Patil further said, "He (CM) doesn't trust the Congress and NCP since they may not leave the post. State minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray can be given the charge."

The BJP state chief also said they would raise the issue of alleged malpractices in the recruitment process for various departments.

“Several senior government officers and retired officials have been already arrested. We will definitely raise the issue during thesession. We will demand a CBI inquiry because even the police recruitment procedure that took place a couple of years back is also under scanner,” he said.

However, state WaterResources Minister Jayant Patil said the MVA government has geared up for the legislature proceedings.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's health is good and he can come to the legislature any time. There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else. He is functioning from home," the minister said.

Before the commencement of the session, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Vidhan Bhavan.
Earlier, MVA leaders also garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Tags

PTI Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Harish Rawat Says 'His Hands Tied'; Accuses Own Party Of ‘Non Cooperation’

Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Harish Rawat Says 'His Hands Tied'; Accuses Own Party Of ‘Non Cooperation’

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Yearender 2021: Tourists Rush To 'Chill' In Goa As North India Freezes In Cold Wave

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection

Against The Mob Murders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from India

RTE Act 2009: PIL In SC Seeks Common Curriculum For School Children Across India

RTE Act 2009: PIL In SC Seeks Common Curriculum For School Children Across India

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

'We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic': Bill Gates On Omicron Scare

'We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic': Bill Gates On Omicron Scare

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 4 -- India 3-2 Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 4 -- India 3-2 Pakistan

Koushik Paul / India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement