Maharashtra: BMC Issues WFH Order For Teachers, School Staff As Covid Cases Increase In Mumbai

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a fresh order asking teachers and non-teaching staff of Mumbai schools to work from home till further order.

In the fresh order, the BMC said that from March 17, schools of all boards, till Class 12, will have to ask staff to work from home.

Previously, staff members were allowed to come to school. Teachers were also allowed to take online classes from school. The new order has been issued as Mumbai battles a fresh wave of infections in the city. The BMC in the order also stated that the e-learning will have to take place from home as well.

Earlier, from November 18, the civic body had allowed 50 per cent of teachers and non-teaching staff to attend the schools on rotation basis for online, offline classes and other work.

The latest circular said school principals and management can call one teacher and non-teaching staff to the school if there is any important work.

With PTI inputs

