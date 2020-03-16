Maharashtra: Ajanta, Ellora Caves, Siddhivinayak And Tuljabhawani Temples Shut As COVID-19 Cases On Rise

Authorities in Maharashtra, which has registered the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in India, have decided to close some prominent tourist and religious attractions as a precautionary measure.

The world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves near Aurangabad, the popular Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and the Tuljabhawani temple in Osmanabad district would remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation in the state, officials said.

Entry restrictions to Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai which sees thousands of visitors daily, will also be in force, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

The state government, which had announced closure of urban schools and colleges, has now decided to extend the measure in rural areas also, the minister said.

Schools and colleges in rural Maharashtra will remain closed till March-end due to coronavirus situation, Tope told reporters.

Six new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 39 on Monday.

Of the six, three were reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai, a state government official said.