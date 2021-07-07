Maharashtra: Ahead Of BMC Polls, Ex-Congress Leader Kripashankar Singh Joins BJP

July 07, 2021
Kripashankar Singh quit the Congress before the 2019 Assembly elections

Outlook Web Bureau 07 July 2021, Last Updated at 4:05 pm
Kripashankar Singh joined BJP today
Former Maharashtra home minister and ex-Congress leader Kripashankar Singh joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.

Earlier, Singh had served as the Maharashtra home minister during the previous Congress-NCP regime and he also held the post of the Mumbai Congress chief during 2008-2012.

Singh quit the Congress before the 2019 Assembly elections and since then the saffron party had targeted him over several cases of corruption as well as allegations of holding assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Now, Singh’s entry to the BJP comes ahead of the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated next year, for which BJP has already launched the ‘Mission 2022’ drive with a resolve to defeat ruling Shiv Sena.

(With PTI inputs)

