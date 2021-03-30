March 30, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: 81-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Hangs Self From Exhaust Fan In Hospital’s Bathroom

Maharashtra: 81-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Hangs Self From Exhaust Fan In Hospital’s Bathroom

The incident occurred at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday, police said

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: 81-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Hangs Self From Exhaust Fan In Hospital’s Bathroom
Representational Image
Maharashtra: 81-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Hangs Self From Exhaust Fan In Hospital’s Bathroom
outlookindia.com
2021-03-30T15:59:06+05:30

An elderly covid-19 patient died by suicide at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The 81-year-old patient reportedly hanged himself from an exhaust fan with an oxygen pipe inside a bathroom on Monday.

The incident came to light at around 5.30 pm on Monday, when a sanitation worker found the bathroom occupied for a long time with no response from anyone inside. Soon after, the hospital staff broke the door and found the patient hanging inside, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-4) Akshay Shinde said.

The patient has been identified as Purushottam Aappaji Gajbhiye, officials said.

He was a resident of Rambagh area in Nagpur and was admitted to the hospital's Covid-19 ward on March 26 after he tested positive for the viral infection, an official said.

The reason behind the extreme step is not yet known, another official said. The Ajni police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

DMK Launching its ‘Outdated 2G Missile’ To Attack Women Of Tamil Nadu: Modi Takes Dig At A Raja

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Nagpur COVID-19 Suicides National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos