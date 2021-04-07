April 07, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Man Fined Rs 3 Crore For Power Theft

Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Man Fined Rs 3 Crore For Power Theft

The textile firm owner was found guilty of power theft worth Rs 85,75,425.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Man Fined Rs 3 Crore For Power Theft
Representational image.
PTI
Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Man Fined Rs 3 Crore For Power Theft
outlookindia.com
2021-04-07T10:39:01+05:30

A 60-year-old owner of textile firm was sentenced two years’ rigourous imprisonment by a court in Maharashtra over power theft. The court also fined the man Rs 3 crore.

The order was passed by District Judge P P Jadhav on April 1 and a copy of it was made available on Tuesday.

If the accused fails to pay the fine, he will have to undergo simple imprisonment for one more year, the court said.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu told the court that on October 18, 2003, some engineers of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) inspected the textile firm located in Bhiwandi town of Thane and found its electric meter was tampered.

The firm owner was later found guilty of power theft worth Rs 85,75,425.

A case was then registered by police against the firm owner under relevant provisions of the Electricity Act.

The court in its order said the offence is proved against the accused.

It also noted that two retired engineers provided consultation and assistance to the accused in connection with the power theft and worked against the interest of the MSEDCL.

Hence, the MSEDCL shall make necessary inquiry and take appropriate action, if required, against them, it said.

The court also took a dim view of the defence lawyer's conduct and said he tried to pressurise the court by submitting that it should not be in a hurry in conducting the trial in the case.

The court ordered that after realisation of the fine amount, Rs 85,75,599 be paid to the power company.

The MSEDCL shall also get the amount already deposited by the accused as civil liability, the court said.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India’s Covid-19 Tally Rises By Record 115,736 Cases As One-Lakh Mark Breached For Second Time

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Electricity, Energy & Power Theft/Robbery Viral Trending National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos