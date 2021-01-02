January 02, 2021
Corona
Maharashtra: 45-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Injury Marks On Face

A case was registered at Kalwa police station under IPC section 302 (murder) and a search has been launched to trace the culprit, police said

PTI 02 January 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-01-02T11:07:31+05:30

A 45-year-old man was found dead with injury marks on his face at one of his properties in Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday morning, they added.

"The deceased, identified as Mangesh Kedar, lived with his family. He owned two houses in Kalwa. On New Year's eve, he went to his second home al by himself, where he spent the night. The next morning, his family members went to the place and found the door of the house open. When they went inside, they were shocked to see him lying in a pool of blood. There were injury marks on the face," police said.

They alerted the police, who sent the body for post- mortem, an official said.

A case was registered at Kalwa police station under IPC section 302 (murder) and a search has been launched to trace the culprit, he added.

 

