﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Maharashtra: 30-Year-Old Woman Poisons Her Two Children Before Committing Suicide

Maharashtra: 30-Year-Old Woman Poisons Her Two Children Before Committing Suicide

Ruksana Dandva, a widow, had four daughters and was apparently suffering from depression after her husband committed suicide by hanging himself a month back.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
Maharashtra: 30-Year-Old Woman Poisons Her Two Children Before Committing Suicide
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE-FILE
Maharashtra: 30-Year-Old Woman Poisons Her Two Children Before Committing Suicide
outlookindia.com
2019-07-08T12:04:33+0530

A 30-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two minor daughters before committing suicide in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

While one of the daughters died, the other one was battling for life at a hospital following the incident, that took place at Kharonda village on Saturday, an official at Jawhar police station said.

Ruksana Dandva, a widow, had four daughters, and was apparently suffering from depression after her husband committed suicide by hanging himself a month back, he said.

On Saturday, when two of her elder daughters went to school, the woman gave some poison-laced food to the other two children, and then herself consumed it, he said.

While the woman and her three-year-old daughter Deepali died, the other child, aged eight months, survived and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital, where her condition was reported to be critical, the official said.

The two other children were kept under the care of their grandparents, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Murder Suicides National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Crisis: All Congress Ministers May Resign If Needed, Says Deputy CM Parameshwara
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters