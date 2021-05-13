May 13, 2021
Maharashtra: 3 Held For Raping 15-Year-Old Girl For Six Months

The victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday following which the accused were arrested

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:20 am
The accused, all around 20 years of age, had allegedly been raping the teenager for the last six months
The Thane police have held three persons for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. The accused, all-around 20 years of age, had allegedly been raping the teenager for the last six months in Maharashtra's Vartak area, an official said.

The victim lodged a police complaint on Wednesday following which the accused were arrested and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

With PTI inputs

