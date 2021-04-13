April 13, 2021
Poshan
Maha: 93 People Test Positive For Covid-19 After Attending Village Feast

Pota village has now been declared a containment zone by the local authorities

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2021
Representational Image
PTI
After attending a village feast, as many as 93 people have tested positive for Covid-19 Maharashtra's Buldhana district, said sources. 

The authorities have declared the Pota village, with a population of over 700 persons, as a containment zone.

A local official said 15 villagers tested positive at a screening camp earlier this month and 78 tested positive in the second camp a few days later.

The official declined to comment on reports that most of those infected had attended a village feast held in Pota after the death of a local coronavirus patient at Khamgaon in the district recently. A villager said many had attended the feast.

The village has been declared a containment zone and testing of more people is underway there, the official said.

Symptomatic patients have been shifted to a covid care facility while asymptomatic patients have been advised home isolation, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs) 

