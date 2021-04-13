Maha: 93 People Test Positive For Covid-19 After Attending Village Feast

Also read
After attending a village feast, as many as 93 people have tested positive for Covid-19 Maharashtra's Buldhana district, said sources.
The authorities have declared the Pota village, with a population of over 700 persons, as a containment zone.
A local official said 15 villagers tested positive at a screening camp earlier this month and 78 tested positive in the second camp a few days later.
The official declined to comment on reports that most of those infected had attended a village feast held in Pota after the death of a local coronavirus patient at Khamgaon in the district recently. A villager said many had attended the feast.
The village has been declared a containment zone and testing of more people is underway there, the official said.
Symptomatic patients have been shifted to a covid care facility while asymptomatic patients have been advised home isolation, the official said.
(With PTI Inputs)
