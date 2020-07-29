July 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, His Wife Test Covid Positive

Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, His Wife Test Covid Positive

In a tweet, Tulsi Silawat appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested for Coronavirus.

PTI 29 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, His Wife Test Covid Positive
Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat
Madhya Pradesh Minister Tulsi Silawat, His Wife Test Covid Positive
outlookindia.com
2020-07-29T09:23:43+0530

Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested coronavirus
positive.

The information was shared by the minister himself on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he appealed to those who had come in his contact to get themselves tested.

Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia wished the couple a speedy recovery.

State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last week tested COVID-19 positive. He chaired the first virtual cabinet meeting from hospital on Tuesday and said that if the infection is detected early, then it is not incurable.

A couple of days before Chouhan, state Co-operatives Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was also found infected with coronavirus

Next Story >>

ED To Question Ashok Gehlot’s Brother Today In Fertiliser Scam

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Madhya Pradesh Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos