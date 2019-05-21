﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Madhya Pradesh Govt May Reopen Murder Case Involving Pragya Singh Thakur

Madhya Pradesh Govt May Reopen Murder Case Involving Pragya Singh Thakur

The Congress-led government in the state will seek a legal opinion on reopening the murder case of ex-RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi, in which Pragya Singh was acquitted.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 May 2019
Madhya Pradesh Govt May Reopen Murder Case Involving Pragya Singh Thakur
File photo of BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.
Madhya Pradesh Govt May Reopen Murder Case Involving Pragya Singh Thakur
outlookindia.com
2019-05-21T15:39:13+0530

The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to reopen an old murder case against BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

The Congress-led government in the state will seek a legal opinion on reopening the murder case of ex-RSS pracharak Sunil Joshi, in which Pragya Singh was acquitted, state Law Minister P C Sharma said Tuesday.

Joshi was shot dead in Dewas district on December 29, 2007. Thakur and seven other accused were acquitted by a court in 2017 due to lack of evidence against them.

The state government will appeal in a higher court to reopen the Joshi murder case, Sharma said. The Dewas collector has been asked to submit a report in connection with the case, the minister added.

"We will seek a legal opinion on that report and then take a decision about moving a higher court," he said.

Sharma claimed that the then district collector took a decision on his own to shut the case, instead of sending it to the law department for a legal opinion.

"The district collector should have sent the report to the law department instead of deciding that there was no need to move a higher court," he said.

The BJP dubbed the move as revenge politics.

"It looks like the MP government is going to take this decision because Pragya Thakur contested the election as BJP candidate against Congress' Digvijaya Singh. This is politics of revenge," state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Thakur is currently out on bail.

Joshi, also known as Guruji, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Chuna Khadan area of Dewas. He was reportedly evading arrest for his alleged role in the murder of a Congress leader.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Pragya Singh Thakur Sunil Joshi Madhya Pradesh BJP RSS Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup 2019: Prodigious All-Rounder Jofra Archer In England's Final Squad
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters